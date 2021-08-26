Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 55.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP opened at $79.57 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.