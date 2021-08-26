Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $194,023,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ICL Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ICL Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 197,987 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,901,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 148,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICL opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

