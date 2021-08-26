Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,105 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,026,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.