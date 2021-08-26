Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,508 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,508 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

