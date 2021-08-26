Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 48,179 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after buying an additional 3,267,004 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:COG opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.