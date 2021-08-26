Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 619 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,534,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.39. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

