Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zynex stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,320 shares of company stock worth $2,851,474 in the last 90 days. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

