-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Invacare reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 141,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,869. The firm has a market cap of $275.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Invacare has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

