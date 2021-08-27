$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 59.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

