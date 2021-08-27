-$0.11 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150,685 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPTX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 5,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,868. The company has a market cap of $105.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.21. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

