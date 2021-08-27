$0.14 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $4,665,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rayonier by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 41.2% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

