$0.28 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $830,050.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,068 shares of company stock worth $8,918,999. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2,533.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,830. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

