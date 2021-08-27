-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HTBX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.95. 169,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,642. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth $137,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

