-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HTBX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.95. 169,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,642. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth $137,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.