$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HeadHunter Group.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.59. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after acquiring an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.