-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.43). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after purchasing an additional 633,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,792 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUE stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $364.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.