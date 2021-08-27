$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Envista posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after buying an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after buying an additional 196,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Envista has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

