$0.55 EPS Expected for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.42. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

GXO opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

