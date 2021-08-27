-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.61). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 17,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,801 shares of company stock valued at $492,824. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

