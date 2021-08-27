-$0.63 EPS Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.67). Vapotherm reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,801 shares of company stock valued at $492,824 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

