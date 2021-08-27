$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.84. 964,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,302. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.90.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

