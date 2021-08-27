1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61.
In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
