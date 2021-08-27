1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

