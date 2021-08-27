1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 4,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $567,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

