$10.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report sales of $10.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $68.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $75.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,024. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $648.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cellectis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

