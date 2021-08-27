$100.18 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will report $100.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.36 million to $101.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $47.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $393.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.98 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $415.24 million, with estimates ranging from $408.27 million to $422.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.