10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 270 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.16. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $208.99.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.
10x Genomics Company Profile
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
