10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 270 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.16. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

