131,279 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.