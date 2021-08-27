14,162 Shares in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,249. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $31.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.