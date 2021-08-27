1,564 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 23.6% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 31,782 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in AMETEK by 41.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

