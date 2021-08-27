1,626,719 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,626,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $2,843,000. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,299 shares of company stock worth $123,389. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

