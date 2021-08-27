1,731 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 295,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

