$181.51 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post $181.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Penumbra reported sales of $151.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $727.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $852.49 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock remained flat at $$269.38 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 626.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.40. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.