$198.53 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report sales of $198.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.80 million and the highest is $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $213.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $814.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 603,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,162,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

