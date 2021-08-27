19,800 Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,546,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $1,505,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,030,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,612,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPAU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

