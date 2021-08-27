$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

