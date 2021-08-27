$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after buying an additional 841,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.91. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.