$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after buying an additional 841,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.91. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

