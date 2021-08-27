$2.27 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post $2.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $14.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMTX stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.