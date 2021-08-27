-$2.63 EPS Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.16). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($11.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.33) to ($8.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($11.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($10.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $130.60 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

