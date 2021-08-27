$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

