$20.67 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post sales of $20.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $21.94 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.56 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

CURI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $16,361,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $642.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.