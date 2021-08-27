21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

VNET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

