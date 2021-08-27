$267.71 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report $267.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.66 million to $279.90 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $242.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after buying an additional 319,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after buying an additional 297,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,477. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.