27,736 Shares in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.