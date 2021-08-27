$282.52 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $282.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.04 million and the highest is $292.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Enova International stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,249. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $650,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $8,870,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 339.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $3,846,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 39.2% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

