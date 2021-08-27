$29.40 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post sales of $29.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $39.90 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $119.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $165.72 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. 338,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,227. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.