$296.23 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report sales of $296.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.50 million. Okta reported sales of $200.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Okta stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.41. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

