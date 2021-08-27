$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

GPI stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.21. The stock had a trading volume of 136,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $181.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 39.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

