$311.88 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report sales of $311.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.50 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $266.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of PFPT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.93. 98,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,035. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $47,483,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $960,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $9,209,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth $17,816,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

