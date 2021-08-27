$33.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $33.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 billion and the highest is $33.76 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $131.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 84,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 105,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.