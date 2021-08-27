$35.55 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce sales of $35.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.20 million and the highest is $36.21 million. Zynex reported sales of $20.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $133.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.43 million to $135.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $191.82 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $204.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,320 shares of company stock worth $2,851,474. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 309,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,596. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 0.83. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

