3,555 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Acquired by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,230. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $202.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.